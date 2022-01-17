About Beon Energy Solutions:

Beon is a company of dedicated professionals committed to future-focused energy solutions with a heritage in safety and reliability. We bring technical expertise and agility to provide energy solutions from every angle for renewable energy, utility and infrastructure, commercial and industrial projects across Australia.

We proudly strive to provide a safe, inclusive and sustainable environment where all of our people feel respected, valued and supported to be the best they can be.

About the Role:

We have an opportunity for an enthusiastic and passionate individual to join our business in the role of Aboriginal Community Engagement Coordinator. The role will start part time at four days a week, with the possibility to extend to full time once the project gets underway. The successful candidate can be based in either our Melbourne CBD Head Office, or in the Narrandera and Wagga Wagga region of NSW.

Working as part of our Community and Stakeholder team, this role will be involved with the development, implementation and reporting of Beon’s Community and Stakeholder Engagement processes during the construction of our large-scale solar farms, with a particular focus on engagement with First Nation’s peoples, communities and businesses. In addition, this role will be responsible for assisting in the implementation of our business wide Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP).

The ideal candidate for this role will be a person who is committed and passionate about working toward facilitating relationships with and providing benefits for First Nations Peoples, communities, and businesses in the transition to renewable energy. In addition, this person will have the ability to work as a member of a team, receive on the job training and participate in industry wide events, workshops and other professional development opportunities.

This role can be based in Melbourne or within the region of Narrandera, including Wagga Wagga. However, there will be the requirement to travel between both locations.

Other key duties and responsibilities:

Assist to develop, implement, monitor and evaluate community and stakeholder engagement programs for large-scale solar projects.

Build positive and respectful relationships with First Nations Peoples and businesses where we build our renewable energy projects and support them to participate in these projects.

Assist to design and deliver site-based training, employment and procurement programs with an emphasis on First Nations Peoples and women.

Assist to develop and implement strategies, policies and actions that lead to greater sustainability on Beon’s large-scale solar farms.

Assist to ensure our renewable energy projects are compliant with all planning regulations and conditions.

About you:

Identify as an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander

Previous experience working and living with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples, businesses, organisations and communities, particularly around training and employment

Have a sound knowledge and understanding of Aboriginal culture and society

Previous experience working in community engagement and development programs

Project Management experience is desirable

Please submit your application via our website with an accompanying cover letter and CV by 17 January 2022.

**Applications for this role will be reviewed after January 17, 2022. Successful candidates will be contacted after that date.**

COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement

In line with the Chief Health Officers COVID-19 Mandatory Vaccination Direction, all persons engaged at Beon regardless of their role, will be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Successful candidates will be required to provide acceptable evidence of their vaccination status.





OUR VALUES: Live safely, Be Customer and Community Minded, Succeed Together, Be The Best You Can Be, Improve Our Business